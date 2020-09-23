Google Calls Investors' 9th Circ. Data Leak Appeal 'Mistaken'

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Google's parent company Alphabet Inc. urged the Ninth Circuit to affirm the dismissal of shareholder claims against the tech giant, arguing that the investors were "doubly mistaken" in their attempts to revive their suit over a software bug alleged to have leaked personal user information. In an answering brief filed on Monday, Alphabet criticized the investors' argument that U.S. District Judge Jeffrey S. White ignored most of their allegations and argued that they failed to demonstrate that Alphabet's statements were materially false or misleading. "Thus, plaintiff's argument — that the district court ignored allegations (it did not) and that this court...

