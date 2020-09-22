More Than 3,300 Importers Energized To Erase China Tariffs

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A push to undo the bulk of President Donald Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods has swelled to include more than 3,300 lawsuits in the U.S. Court of International Trade as importers pin their hopes on a mostly procedural challenge to invalidate a central pillar of Trump's trade policy. A Sept. 10 suit from vinyl flooring supplier HMTX Industries LLC and its affiliates has served as a template for thousands of other import-reliant businesses — including heavyweights like Home Depot, Target and Ford — to take a broad swipe at the administration's levies targeting roughly $500 billion worth of Chinese goods. The number...

