Chubb Must Defend Rite Aid In Opioid Suits, Del. Court Says

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 10:24 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Superior Court ruled Tuesday that Chubb must defend Rite Aid Corp. in hundreds of suits alleging it improperly distributed opioids, finding that alleged economic losses in the underlying litigation were caused by "bodily injury" covered by Chubb's policy. Judge Eric M. Davis said Tuesday that the multidistrict litigation, which alleged that Rite Aid "caused a public health epidemic" by "knowingly" passing out prescription opioids to its customers, was seeking damages covered by the policy, adding that the economic costs alleged in the MDL were incurred "because of bodily injury" from the opioid crisis. It is "undisputed" that the MDL...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS