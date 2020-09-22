Indian Oil Co. Says NY Fed Must Turn Over Yemen Bank Docs

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 10:04 PM EDT) -- An Indian state-owned oil company is enlisting a New York court's help in tracking down assets to collect a five-year-old $3.8 million arbitral award against Yemen, saying the Federal Reserve Bank of New York needs to turn over information on accounts held by the country's central bank. Gujarat State Petroleum Corp. Ltd., which is 96% owned by the Indian state of Gujarat, argued in a Monday brief that the New York Fed had wrongly refused to cooperate with the oil company's request that it turn over information on assets and accounts held by the Central Bank of Yemen, which it argues...

