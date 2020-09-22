Equinox Trainer Accuses Gym Of Race, Sex Bias In Firing

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Fitness chain Equinox did nothing to stop a Black trainer from receiving racist and sexist remarks from a client and a co-worker at one of its New York City gyms and later fired her when she complained, the trainer said Tuesday in a lawsuit filed in New York federal court. Röbynn Europe's lawsuit claimed Equinox allowed episodes of racism and sexism to go unpunished in violation of federal and state discrimination laws. The gym wouldn't pair her with a white client while a white worker refused to recognize her as a supervisor, and after she raised the issue she was fired...

