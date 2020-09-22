Capital One, Amazon Can't Escape Suit Over 2019 Data Breach

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal court kept alive a proposed class action filed against Capital One and Amazon after the bank's 2019 data breach, finding that consumers have plausibly claimed that the episode led to an "imminent threat" of identity theft. In a ruling delivered late Friday, U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga gave the go-ahead to the majority of the claims filed against the banking and technology giants — including a claim that the companies' failure to prevent the theft amounted to negligence under Virginia state law. Capital One had argued that the cardholders and applicants whose data allegedly was stolen by former software engineer Paige...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS