California Consumers Lose Bid For Subclass In Lipitor Case

Law360 (September 22, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday shot down a bid from two California women to create a subclass of Golden State consumers in antitrust litigation against Pfizer Inc. and Ranbaxy Inc. over the cholesterol drug Lipitor, swatting away claims of a purported conflict of interest between them and other end-payors. U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan denied the motion from plaintiffs Sandra Heligren and Anita J. Cox to create that subclass and appoint separate interim lead counsel to represent it, rejecting their stance that the companies' potential use of the so-called pass-on defense will lead to a conflict of interest...

