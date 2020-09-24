Finance Co. Says Texas City Owes $15M For Fumbled Project

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A Dallas finance company has accused an Austin, Texas, suburb of misleading it into providing $15 million to revive a failing real estate development project under loan agreements the city now claims are void. Preston Hollow Capital LLC claims the city of Hutto and city development entity Cottonwood Development Corp. have misused the investment to settle lawsuits stemming from their mismanagement of the project and are holding hostage more than $2 million in escrowed funds. In a complaint filed Tuesday in the Western District of Texas, PHC asked that the full loan amount be repaid, with interest. PHC advanced the funding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS