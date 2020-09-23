Feds Say Oil Trader's 'Token Of Appreciation' Was A Bribe

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT) -- A Texas oil trader was charged Tuesday in Brooklyn, New York, with paying $870,000 in bribes for his former firm, Vitol Group, to former officials at Ecuador's national petroleum concern — payments he allegedly called a "token of appreciation" for business including a $300 million fuel contract. Javier Aguilar, 46, will be arraigned before U.S. District Judge Eric N. Vitaliano on charges of conspiring to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and to launder money at a later date. He was arrested in Houston on July 15 and ordered released on $100,000 bond on July 23 by Brooklyn-based U.S. Magistrate Judge...

