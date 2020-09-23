5th Circ. Says Jury Cleared Hotel In Construction Cost Fight

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana trial judge wrongly wiped out a jury verdict that cleared a New Orleans hotel operator of a contractor's claim that it was given flawed building plans, the Fifth Circuit held Tuesday, ordering the trial court to reinstate the original verdict. The dispute, in which Team Contractors LLC alleged hotel operator Waypoint NOLA LLC breached its contract with building plans that weren't code compliant, had gone before a jury twice. In the first trial, the jury cleared Waypoint and found an architect and engineering firm had been negligent. But the trial court deemed that verdict irreconcilable and held a second...

