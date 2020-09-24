Bolton's Defense Of Book Release Meets Skeptical Judge

Law360, Washington (September 24, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge repeatedly fired back Thursday at John Bolton's defense team's assertion that the former national security adviser fully complied with his government contract before publishing his highly anticipated White House memoir, which detailed an unflattering account of President Donald Trump's conduct in office. During a nearly three-hour-long telephone hearing on Bolton's request to throw out the government's breach of contract case and the administration's summary judgment bid to seize profits the book generates, U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth stuck to the line of argument that Bolton should have waited for a formal written authorization from officials....

