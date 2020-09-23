Jurisdiction Up First In $70M Mexico Hotel Seizure Dispute

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 5:34 PM EDT) -- An international tribunal will consider as an initial matter whether it has jurisdiction over a $70 million arbitration against Mexico over seized hotel properties that involves claims by six investors with different nationalities under four different treaties. Siding with Mexico, the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes tribunal concluded in an Aug. 13 order made public Tuesday that it made the most sense to rule on the country's initial objections before getting to the merits of the dispute, in which the investors accuse Mexico of violating international law by improperly seizing their hotels in 2016. Mexico has raised several jurisdictional...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS