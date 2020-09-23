Split Calif. Panel Says Google Must Face Suit Over NDAs

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A split California appeals court has held Google and staffing company Adecco must face workers' allegations that their nondisclosure agreements and policies violate Golden State labor statutes, reversing a trial court's finding that the state claims are preempted by the National Labor Relations Act. In a Sept. 21, 2-1 opinion, Justice Alison M. Tucher wrote for the majority that the workers allege conduct that "clearly falls outside the scope of the NLRA." Even if it didn't, Justice Tucher said the state claims fall within the local interest exception to the so-called Garmon preemption rule, which essentially keeps states from regulating activity...

