NBA Player Hit Photog With Champagne Bottle, Suit Says

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT) -- A photographer says Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. hit him over the head with a Champagne bottle at a Houston nightclub during an after-party that followed an August 2019 celebrity charity event hosted by Houston Rockets superstar James Harden, according to a Texas state court suit. Henry Adegbite filed the suit Monday against Oubre and the owners and operators of the Aura nightclub, AEM Nett Holdings and Shepnett Holdings LLC, alleging that he was assaulted by the former University of Kansas standout and bouncers after he took photographs in the club. According to the suit, Adegbite was taking photos in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS