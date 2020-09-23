Weil Conflict Tainted Insys Exec's Conviction, 1st Circ. Told

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 2:54 PM EDT) -- The former national sales director at Insys Therapeutics Inc. told the First Circuit on Wednesday that Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP's dual role representing both him in a criminal kickback trial and the company in its bankruptcy constitutes a "serious violation" of his rights. Rich Simon argued to the appellate court that he should be cleared of the charges entirely, saying he had nothing to do with an Insys scheme to bribe doctors so they would prescribe the company's fentanyl spray and then lie to insurers so they would pay for the pricey drug. At a minimum, Simon said he is...

