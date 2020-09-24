FTC Wrongly Got Docs In Auto Dealer DMS Suit, Court Told

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A technology provider that works with car dealerships has urged an Illinois federal judge to order the return or destruction of confidential materials it says wrongly got into the Federal Trade Commission's hands after serving as third-party testimony in an antitrust suit. AutoMate Inc. sought a protective order and sanctions to pay its costs in filing the motion because it says the transfer of documents and testimony violated an April 2018 confidentiality order. The controversy follows closely on another discovery dustup in the massive multidistrict litigation, in which CDK Global LLC and Reynolds and Reynolds Co. are accused of monopolizing the market...

