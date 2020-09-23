Real Estate Rumors: TSG, Mega Lion, Panda Kitchen

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Developers TSG Group and Lineaire Group are hoping to land $14 million worth of incentives from a Miami redevelopment agency for a workforce housing project, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Wednesday. The venture is seeking tax increment and other financing from the Miami Omni Community Redevelopment Agency for its Wynwood Haus project, a 222-apartment project, according to the report. Mega Lion Inc. has inked a deal to lease 132,423 square feet in Santa Fe Springs, California, Commercial Observer reported on Wednesday. The deal is for space at 13021 Leffingwell Road, which is owned by Golden Springs Development Co. LLC, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS