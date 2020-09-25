Real Estate Rumors: CorePoint Lodging, Redwood, Gil Dezer

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- CorePoint Lodging, a hotel real estate investment trust, has sold a Deerfield Beach, Florida, La Quinta property for $5.7 million, The Real Deal reported Friday. The deal is for 100 S.W. 12th Ave., a 79-room hotel, and the buyer is an entity managed by investor Ketankumar Patel, according to the report. Redwood Capital Investments has purchased a pair of auto dealerships in Florida for $60.5 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The deal is for 5901 Madison Ave. in Tamarac and a property in Margate that's located at 2250 N. State Road 7 and 5410 N.W. 24th St., and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS