Tesla Investors Seek Class Cert. In Take-Private Tweet Suit

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Tesla Inc. investors asked a California federal judge on Tuesday to certify a consolidated securities class action alleging co-founder and CEO Elon Musk misled investors in 2018 with tweets about taking the electric-auto maker private. Lead plaintiff Glen Littleton, represented by Levi & Korsinsky LLP, asked U.S. District Judge Edward Chen to sign off on their motion for class certification, saying they're best suited to represent investors behind nine consolidated suits alleging Musk's infamous August 2018 tweets inflated Tesla's stock price and distorted the price of options. Musk, also a defendant in the case alongside Tesla's board, tweeted on Aug. 7,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS