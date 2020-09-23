NY Drivers Say Lyft Can't Dodge Pay Practices Suit

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT) -- New York drivers said Wednesday Lyft improperly deducted ride-hailing taxes and surcharges from drivers' portion of fares instead of charging customers, and the company is blatantly mischaracterizing their lawsuit as a tax collection dispute when it's really about wage theft. Drivers Bigu Haider and Mohammed Islam fired back at Lyft Inc.'s motion to dismiss their proposed class action alleging the company illegally deducted a New York City sales tax rate of 8.875% and a "Black Car Fund" surcharge of 2.5% from drivers' fares from November 2014 until May 2017. They contend the deductions should've been added to the fares paid by...

