Feds Seek 12 Years For Russian LinkedIn, Dropbox Hacker

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A Russian man found guilty of orchestrating the 2012 cyberattacks against LinkedIn and Dropbox asked a California federal judge on Wednesday to sentence him to time served, a day after prosecutors urged the court to hand down a much harsher sentence of 12 years in prison. In a filing made Tuesday, the government argued that Yevgeniy Aleksandrovich Nikulin, 32, had shown "no remorse or regret" for his actions, and said he poses a "significant risk" of further criminal activity, in part because he will be deported to his home country of Russia after he serves his sentence. "Identifying a cybercriminal like...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS