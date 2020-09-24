Attys Decry Co-Counsel's 'Irrational' Fee Bid In ICO Suit

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Half of a co-lead counsel team on Wednesday cried foul play over the allegedly "irrational" disbursement of an $8.3 million counsel fee following settlement of an investors' securities offering fraud suit against Swiss blockchain company Tezos Stiftung. In the Wednesday motion for distribution of attorney fees, attorneys from Hung G. Ta Esq. PLLC, LTL Attorneys LLP, the Restis Law Firm PC and Lite DePalma Greenberg LLC — who are part of the counsel team for co-lead plaintiffs Pumaro LLC, Artiom Frunze, Hayden Hsiung and Gijs Matser — asked U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg to order attorneys from Block & Leviton, another...

