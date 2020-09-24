Ex-Pimco CEO Gets OK To Appeal 'Varsity Blues' Sentence

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 2:33 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of Pacific Investment Management Co. can ask the First Circuit to shave time off his nine-month prison term for a guilty plea in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case, a Massachusetts federal judge ruled Thursday, saying his claim that prosecutors withheld evidence is at least plausible. U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton wrote in his order that while Douglas Hodge got a fair shake at sentencing, an appeals court might see it differently. Hodge has argued that the process was tainted when it was revealed that prosecutors held back on turning over proof that suggested the parents involved...

