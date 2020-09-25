Census Cut 'Mental' Or 'Political'? Either Way, It's Now On Ice

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has ordered the U.S. Census Bureau to drop two deadlines in its accelerated plan to finish the 2020 census, saying the agency had not justified pushing through the plan despite officials' belief that it did not allow nearly enough time to obtain an accurate count amid the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. District Judge Lucy H. Koh late on Thursday issued a preliminary injunction to prevent the Commerce Department and its Census Bureau from imposing a Sept. 30 deadline to complete data collection under their census "replan," introduced in early August to compress about 8½ months of data collection...

