Con Man Jason Galanis Sees 6 Months Shaved From Sentence

Law360, New York (September 24, 2020, 3:22 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge sentenced fraudster Jason Galanis Thursday to under 16 years in prison for a shareholder rip-off and a tribal bond swindle that cost investors $81 million, shaving six months from his previously announced punishment because he was ineffectively served by former counsel. At a resentencing hearing conducted via video, U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel acknowledged that Galanis, who has been incarcerated for more than four years on what previously was a sentence of 195 months, should have gotten a shorter term, pronouncing a sentence of 189 months. But the judge declined a request by the 50-year-old defendant's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS