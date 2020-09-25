2nd Circ. OKs Toss Of Suit Over German SW Africa Atrocities

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has ruled that a lawsuit seeking damages from Germany for atrocities and property seizures committed by its colonial authorities against Indigenous groups from southwestern Africa more than a century ago can't proceed in New York under foreign sovereign immunity law. A three-judge panel concluded on Thursday that a proposed class seeking to represent members and descendants of the Ovaherero and Nama indigenous peoples could not overcome Germany's sovereign immunity to the suit, because they hadn't proved that money used by the country to purchase property in New York could be traced back to wealth it accumulated by seizing...

