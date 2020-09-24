Real Estate Rumors: Invictus, IMC Equity, Prologis

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Invictus Real Estate Partners has purchased the 90% portion of a Connecticut apartment complex it hadn't already owned in a deal valuing the property at $157 million, The Real Deal reported on Tuesday. The firm bought the 90% stake in The Waypointe, a 464-unit complex at 515 West Ave. in Norwalk, Connecticut, and the seller is Carmel Partners, according to the report. IMC Equity Group is hoping to build a mixed-use project in Miami's West Little River neighborhood, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The company is seeking permission to build an 11-story project at 2963 N.W. 79th St.,...

