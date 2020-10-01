Real Estate Rumors: Principal, Natixis, Hanson & Hanson

Law360 (October 1, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Coral Rock Development Group has landed $53.5 million in financing for a mixed-use project in Hialeah, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The loan from Principal Real Estate Investors is for Hialeah Pura Vida, which is located at 2901 W. 16th Ave. and is slated to have 260 apartments as well as 11,000 square feet of retail space, according to the report. Natixis has loaned $158 million to Post Brothers for a North Bergen, New Jersey, multifamily property, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday. The five-year loan is for The Duchess, a 320-unit, three-building highrise apartment complex located at...

