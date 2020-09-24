Verizon, AT&T To Pay Combined $116M For Calif. Overcharges

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Verizon Wireless and AT&T agreed Thursday to pay a combined $116 million as part of a settlement resolving a California lawsuit that alleged the nation's largest cellphone providers overcharged government customers for more than a decade. Verizon will pay $68 million as its part of a settlement with state and local governments in California. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Verizon will pay $68 million and AT&T Mobility will pay $48 million to settle claims that they violated cost-saving agreements included in multibillion-dollar wireless contracts with state and local governments, according to a news release from Constantine Cannon LLP, which represented the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS