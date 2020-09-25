Mishcon Sheds Case Alleging Ex-Attys 'Abandoned' IP Suit

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has tossed a Chicago motor company's case accusing international law firm Mishcon de Reya LLP of abandoning its trade secrets infringement suit against Nidec Motor Corp., finding the retainer agreement requires the legal malpractice case to be heard in New York. U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin on Thursday granted Mishcon de Reya's motion to dismiss Molon Motors and Coil Corp.'s malpractice action claiming the law firm's attorneys did "virtually no discovery" in the company's underlying suit over alleged misappropriation of trade secrets related to an electric motor patent. The case must be heard in New York...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS