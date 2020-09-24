DoorDash Steers Users From Non-Partner Eateries, Suit Says

Law360 (September 24, 2020, 11:32 PM EDT) -- DoorDash has been deceptively steering customers away from restaurants not partnered with the restaurant delivery service by falsely listing them as "closed" or "too far away" on its app, a St. Louis restaurant claimed Thursday, hitting the company with a proposed class action in California federal court. Lona's Lil Eats, a James Beard Award-nominated eatery, said in its complaint that DoorDash Inc. posts the misleading information to punish non-partner restaurants and drive customers to restaurants that do work with the app. Lona's, which doesn't partner with the app, said that when a customer searches "Lona's Lil Eats delivery" online, one of...

