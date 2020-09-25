U.S. Pressed For Firm Stance In Venezuelan Bond Case

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 11:01 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday grilled a lawyer representing the U.S. government on whether she should defer to Venezuelan's denunciation of the some $1.68 billion in bonds, even as she acknowledged later that it would be a "very harsh result" to deny the bondholders what they're owed. U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla opened the nearly five-hour long hearing in the case initiated last year by Venezuela's state-owned oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela SA, by questioning a lawyer representing the U.S. government as to why the Trump administration has not taken a stronger position on whether it would be...

