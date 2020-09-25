BNY Mellon Accused Of Aiding Ex-BigLaw Atty In $4B Fraud

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Bank of New York Mellon was accused of playing a "central role" in the $4 billion OneCoin cryptocurrency scam by investors in a proposed class action amended on Thursday. The amended complaint in New York federal court claims BNY Mellon allowed former Locke Lord LLP partner Mark S. Scott and his affiliates to launder more than $300 million of OneCoin's criminal proceeds by "blindly processing" suspicious transactions without conducting even "a minimal internal review" of the parties involved. "Defendant BNY Mellon either had actual knowledge of the fraudulent laundering of OneCoin's criminal proceeds through its organization or, at minimum, was complicit...

