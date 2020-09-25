Ex-Pierce Bainbridge Atty Wants Firm DQ'd In Defamation Suit

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Wigdor LLP should be disqualified from representing a paralegal who filed defamation claims against a former Pierce Bainbridge attorney who allegedly sexually assaulted her, as the lawyer previously shared confidential information with the firm, the attorney told a New York federal court. Attorney Don Lewis told the Southern District of New York on Thursday that because he previously sought counsel from Wigdor attorney David Gottlieb and shared "privileged and confidential information" that is "substantial[ly]" related to the case later filed by Selina Kyle, the court should bar the firm from representing her. Lewis contends that because Wigdor is a relatively small...

