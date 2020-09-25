Care.com Escapes Investors' Background Check Suit

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge on Friday tossed a proposed class action that alleged home care referral website Care.com and its executives led investors to believe it did background checks on care providers, ruling the company didn't say it would vet every caregiver on its website. While investor Lesedi Toussaint claimed the company and its executives misled reasonable investors who believed it screened all individuals and businesses listed on its website, U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper ruled Care.com's executives made "generalized statements regarding trust, security and reputation" and their actions didn't run counter to their statements about vetting caregivers. "Even if...

