Uber Says Lack Of Common Ground Dooms Driver Class Bid

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Uber has urged a California federal judge not to certify a proposed class of drivers accusing the ride-hailing giant of shorting them on benefits by misclassifying them as independent contractors, telling the court there are too many individualized questions for the case to move forward as a class action. In its opposition Thursday, Uber argued that determining whether the drivers were misclassified as independent contractors was an "intensely factual inquiry involving evidence particular to each driver," making the case improper for class certification Moreover, the "most fundamental problem" with the certification bid is that the plaintiffs in the case couldn't adequately...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS