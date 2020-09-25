2nd Circ. Won't Undo Social Media Defamation Ruling

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The full Second Circuit is refusing to undo a ruling that said MSNBC host Joy Reid could be sued for defamation over social media posts accusing a woman of racism, despite warnings from major news outlets that the decision will chill free speech. In an order Friday, the en banc appeals court denied a request to reconsider the July ruling, which revived claims that Reid defamed activist Roslyn La Liberte by falsely claiming she had "screamed" racist statements at a hearing over California immigration policy. The denial came a month after more than two dozen media organizations warned the Second Circuit...

