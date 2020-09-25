9th Circ. Won't Rethink Amazon Loss On Driver Arbitration

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 10:11 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday rejected Amazon's push to revisit a split panel decision that said delivery drivers could pursue a wage class action in court as opposed to arbitration, teeing up a possible trip to the U.S. Supreme Court. The appeals court issued an order denying the e-commerce giant's Sept. 2 petition for panel or en banc rehearing, unswayed by its argument that the 2-1 decision from Aug. 19 set the stage for "extensive future litigation." "Amazon drivers are clearly the types of workers who fall under the transportation worker exemption to the [Federal Arbitration Act]," said drivers' attorney Shannon...

