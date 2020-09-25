Insurer Won't Have To Defend Roofing Co. From $5M Suit

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Employers Mutual Casualty Co. scored a win in not having to cover a $5 million roof damage suit against its policyholder Siplast Inc. after a Texas federal court ruled Friday that the policy excludes property damage caused by an insured's work. U.S. District Judge Ada Brown said the underlying complaint was specifically seeking damages from Siplast's breach of a guarantee of workmanship, and EMCC's policy does not cover loss due to a policyholder's work or product. "EMCC does not have a duty to defend Siplast because the damages sought against Siplast in the underlying suit fall with the 'your work/your product'...

