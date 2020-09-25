FTC Asks 9th Circ. To Rethink Qualcomm Licensing Ruling

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 10:25 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission is forging ahead with its enforcement action against Qualcomm, asking the full Ninth Circuit on Friday to review a panel's decision to ax the agency's lower court win in its case targeting the chipmaker's core licensing practices. The commission filed a petition for an en banc rehearing, after a Ninth Circuit panel sided with Qualcomm last month and found that its practices for licensing standard-essential patents covering cellular technology do not violate the antitrust laws. It had been unclear if the agency would press ahead with the Obama-era case following the reversal, because that requires a majority vote...

