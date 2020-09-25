Houston College Test Admin Cops To 'Varsity Blues' Charges

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A standardized test administrator from Houston pled guilty Friday to charges that she took bribes to help rig students' college entrance exams as part of the "Varsity Blues" scandal. Niki Williams, a Houston school employee who administered SAT and ACT tests, appeared before U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani via videoconference and pled guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Williams, 46, entered the plea after inking an Aug. 11 deal with prosecutors, who have agreed to dismiss two other counts against her and recommend a sentence at the low end of the guidelines range. Friday's guilty...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS