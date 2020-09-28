VW Rips Pre-Scandal Car Owners' 'Pile-On' Damages Bid

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen has told a California federal judge that drivers who sold their vehicles before the German automaker's September 2015 emissions-cheating scandal aren't entitled to any damages and can't prove they purportedly paid a premium for "clean diesel" cars that weren't as environmentally friendly as they thought. Volkswagen AG and its co-defendants filed a brief Friday attacking the drivers' "proof of damages" and the "depreciation-based injury" theory offered by the drivers' experts, saying it's time to dismantle this "pile-on putative class action" for good. "The court has given the pre-NOV plaintiffs every opportunity, including through extensive discovery and briefing, to meet their...

