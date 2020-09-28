Ill. Supreme Court Tosses Chicago Lead Pipe Suit

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Illinois' high court has thrown out a proposed class action by Chicago residents claiming the city failed to warn them of lead exposure in their drinking water and exacerbated the problem when it tried to replace water mains, saying the need for medical testing is not a cognizable injury in a negligence action. In a 4-0 decision, the Illinois Supreme Court said Thursday that the residents expressly conceded to the court that an increased risk of future harm — in this case, an increased risk of having lead in their water supplies and, therefore, an increased risk of having lead enter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS