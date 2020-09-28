Ad Co. Must Redo 'Virtually Impossible' To Read Google Suit

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A flagging digital media advertising company must rejigger its monopolization suit against Google after a Georgia federal judge found Friday that the complaint is a textbook example of a "shotgun pleading" full of "conclusory, vague and immaterial facts." Inform Inc.'s November 2019 complaint against Google, YouTube and their parent, Alphabet Inc., takes 105 pages to accuse the search giant of using a pattern of anti-competitive behavior to cement its dominance over several interrelated markets and called for the internet giant to be broken up. The abuse of that dominance, Inform said, has effectively driven it out of business. But the complaint...

