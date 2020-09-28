2nd Circ. Tosses Remaining 9/11 Cleanup Injury Suits

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday threw out the last remaining injury suits stemming from clean up of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, finding that even if the workers proved their case, a prior settlement means they couldn't recover any money from a judgment against the Battery Park City Authority. The opinion affirms the dismissal last year of 138 cases filed by cleanup and recovery workers at Stuyvesant High School in lower Manhattan by U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein, who found that the workers' 2010 settlement with New York City and WTC Captive Insurance Co. Inc. makes their claims against BPCA...

