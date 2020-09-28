IBM Says Ransomware Hackers Netted At Least $81M In 2020

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Hackers using a popular strain of ransomware known as Sodinokibi have received at least $81 million in payouts in 2020 alone, IBM's cybersecurity team said Monday as it described a flood of attacks targeting manufacturers, governments and academic institutions. The technology giant's "X-Force" incident response unit said that of the at least 140 victim organizations hit by the Sodinokibi ransomware since April 2019, more than 36% have paid the cybercriminals a ransom. The payouts come as ransomware extortionists, in general, are increasingly demanding higher payouts — in some cases north of $40 million — while taking the extra step of stealing victim data on top...

