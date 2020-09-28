Energy Giants Agree To Make EEOC Diversity Data Public

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 9:42 PM EDT) -- New York City's comptroller announced Monday that several energy industry giants, including Chevron and ConocoPhillips, are among nearly three dozen companies that will publicly release their workforce data in an effort to make good on promises to promote equality. Comptroller Scott M. Stringer said in a statement that more than half of the 67 CEOs he called on in July to back up their verbal commitments to equality with concrete actions have agreed to publicly release workforce data collected by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The information is gathered by the EEOC through a survey called the Employer Information Report...

