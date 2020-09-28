Goodwin Seeks $1.5M For Work On GM Ignition Litigation

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Goodwin Procter bankruptcy attorneys representing the co-lead plaintiffs in multidistrict litigation against General Motors over faulty ignition switches said Monday that they should be paid $1.5 million from a counsel fee fund created in a proposed $120 million settlement with the carmaker in New York federal court. Goodwin Procter LLP said in an application for payment of its fees that it represented three co-lead plaintiffs as bankruptcy counsel in the MDL over the ignition switches and created tens of millions of dollars in value in the litigation by successfully arguing on behalf of the claimants in the bankruptcy case of Old...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS