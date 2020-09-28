AT&T Beats Suit Over Early Retirement Benefit Calculations

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday tossed a proposed ERISA class action accusing AT&T of shorting early retirees on pension benefits, calling the workers' arguments about the calculation of their payouts "both internally inconsistent and illogical." In her order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim granted AT&T's bid to dismiss the Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit alleging early retirees' benefits were wrongly reduced through the application of an "early retirement factor" in the benefit calculations. AT&T demonstrated that the early retirement factor used to calculate benefits for the three initial plaintiffs in the case complied with the federal benefits law, the...

