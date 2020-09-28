Golf Channel Workers Hit Lockheed With Pollution Suit

Law360 (September 28, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Lockheed Martin Corp. was hit Monday with a pair of lawsuits alleging its weapons manufacturing facility in Orlando has polluted nearby neighborhoods for decades, causing an "environmental nightmare" and serious health concerns for the Florida community. The suits were filed in Florida federal court, alleging that the American defense industry giant contaminated the air, soil and groundwater for decades. The plaintiffs — which include employees of the Golf Channel in one of the suits — said that, even when Lockheed attempted to remediate the issues in the past, the company only made things worse by failing to take into account the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS